Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCNNF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

TCNNF stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

