Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.68. The company had a trading volume of 72,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day moving average of $216.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

