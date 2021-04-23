Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,904 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,399,652. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

