Trust Asset Management LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Shares of CI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.67. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,165 shares of company stock worth $45,623,450. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

