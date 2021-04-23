TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $707.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit