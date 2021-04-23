TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $707.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

