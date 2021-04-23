TrustToken (TRU) Market Cap Hits $50.87 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00067338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00662219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00051369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07927998 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

