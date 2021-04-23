TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.08

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.08 ($5.17) and traded as low as GBX 383 ($5.00). TUI shares last traded at GBX 390.20 ($5.10), with a volume of 4,191,598 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUI. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. TUI currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 386.65.

In other news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

