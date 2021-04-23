Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,515 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 1.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

BATS ICF opened at $61.52 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

