Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Twitter by 771.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 946,323 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

