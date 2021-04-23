U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $65.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of USB opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

