UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,021 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $51,768,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.