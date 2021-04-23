UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 102,164 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.