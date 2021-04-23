UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King upped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of MTX opened at $76.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

