UBS Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a GBX 9,800 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JET. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a £104.60 ($136.66) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £107.49 ($140.43).

Shares of LON:JET traded up GBX 90 ($1.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,947 ($103.83). 58,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,095.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,971.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.32. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

