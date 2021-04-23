UBS Group Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.94 ($92.87).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 1 year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.76.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit