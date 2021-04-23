UBS Group Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.94 ($92.87).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €73.78 ($86.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 1 year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of €77.96 ($91.72). The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.76.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.