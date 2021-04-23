UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CUK opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

