UBS Group Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Terex to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.47.

Terex stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,836. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -769.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

