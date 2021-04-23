UCA Coin (UCA) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $23,864.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UCA Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00648898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.22 or 0.99459768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.01026390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,300,511,678 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,783,053 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

