UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.75

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 7721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

