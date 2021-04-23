UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UFPI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

UFP Industries stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,349. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

