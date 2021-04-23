UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. UFP Industries traded as high as $83.14 and last traded at $79.31, with a volume of 3696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

