Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UMICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. 42,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,727. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Read More: Oversold

Analyst Recommendations for Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit