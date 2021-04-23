Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UMICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. 42,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,727. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

