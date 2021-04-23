Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

