Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.71.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $217.98 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $226.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

