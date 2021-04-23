United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 213,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 574.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

