United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

UPS opened at $177.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.