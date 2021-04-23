UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $3,594,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $376.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

