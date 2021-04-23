UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.61.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.28. 38,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,470. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $377.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

