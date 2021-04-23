UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $440.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $399.28. 38,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.20. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $401.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

