Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

UEIC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,203. The firm has a market cap of $770.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 410,768 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

