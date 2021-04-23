Uquid Coin Price Tops $23.80 on Top Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $23.80 or 0.00047322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $238.00 million and $8.80 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00092782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.93 or 0.00677881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.66 or 0.08169363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00051821 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

