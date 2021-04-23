UREEQA Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00006406 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $13.16 million and $1.38 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00270024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003922 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,399.10 or 0.99510851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.00637929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.75 or 0.01016773 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.