USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Down to $100.17

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.17, but opened at $97.30. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $97.30, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852 shares in the company, valued at $79,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit