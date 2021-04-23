USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Down to $100.17

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.17, but opened at $97.30. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $97.30, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852 shares in the company, valued at $79,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

