V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $161.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $87.16 and a one year high of $163.84.

