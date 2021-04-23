V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $161.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $87.16 and a one year high of $163.84.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit