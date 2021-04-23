V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 168 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.