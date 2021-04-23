V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

