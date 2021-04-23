Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $290.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.21.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MTN traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.49. 668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,749. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $153.09 and a 12 month high of $333.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 286.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.85.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

