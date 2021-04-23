Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Vale by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vale by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,394,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after buying an additional 867,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.53. 424,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,251,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

