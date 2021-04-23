Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

