Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $475,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.21 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $98.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

