Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,433. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

