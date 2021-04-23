Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.23. 64,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,042. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.