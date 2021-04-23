Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $25.06 or 0.00050017 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $17.58 million and approximately $162,415.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00277977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004143 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.00649358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,848.51 or 0.99483370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.44 or 0.01040651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

