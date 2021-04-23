Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Ventas stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

