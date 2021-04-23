Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$5.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

VET stock opened at C$8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

