Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

VSPR stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

