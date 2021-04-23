Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $84.93 on Friday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vicor by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $17,595,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

