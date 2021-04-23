VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

