Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.

VEI opened at $11.79 on Monday. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

