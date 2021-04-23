Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.
VEI opened at $11.79 on Monday. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
