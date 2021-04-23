Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

VC opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

